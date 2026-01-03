Finland stuns 2-time defending champ US 4-3 in OT in world junior quarterfinals

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Arttu Valola scored at 2:11 of overtime and Finland stunned the two-time defending champion United States 4-3 on Friday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.

Michigan State's Lee Ryker tied it for the United States with 1:33 left in regulation and Notre Dame goalie Nick Kempf off for an extra attacker.

Lee Tuuva and Joona Saarelainen scored in a 55-second span in the third to give Finland a 2-1 lead. Tuuva tied it at 2 with 7:17 left, then set up Saarelainen's go-ahead goal with 6:22 remaining. Saarelainen also assisted on Tuuva's goal.

Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson had a goal and an assist for the United States after being struck in the back of the head by a shot against Switzerland and missing two games.

BU teammate Cole Eiserman gave the United States a 2-1 lead on a power play with 9:45 left in the second period. He took a feed from Hutson and beat Petteri Rimpinen with a oner-time from the right side.

Hutson scored on a rush 35 seconds into the second. Heikki Ruohonen tied it at 4:46 on a quick shot from the left side.

The Americans lost their last two games in the tournament — falling 6-3 to Sweden on Wednesday night in the group finale — after winning their first three.

In the late game at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Canada faced Slovakia.

In the first quarterfinal in St. Paul, Anton Frondell scored twice in Sweden's 6-3 victory over Latvia. Defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius had a goal and two assists to help the Swedes remain perfect in five games.

In Minneapolis, Czechia beat Switzerland 6-2. Tomas Galvas, Samuel Drancak, Adam Jiricek. Petr Sikora, Jiri Klima and Jakub Fibigr scored for the Czechs.

Germany won the relegation game in Minneapolis, beating Denmark 8-4. Manuel Schams scored twice to help Germany keep its spot next year in the main event. Denmark dropped to Division I-A.

