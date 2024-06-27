Filipowski, Kolek, Furphy headline list of best available players entering the NBA draft's 2nd round

Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Marquette's Tyler Kolek were productive college players who were Associated Press second-team All-Americans. Both were projected to be possible first-round picks in the NBA draft.

Instead, they are among the headliners of top players still waiting to hear their names called after Wednesday night's first round of the draft.

The new two-day format resumes Thursday with the second round and Toronto on the clock holding the No. 31 overall pick. Here's a look at some of the top prospects still available:

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Filipowski — who was in the NBA green room Wednesday night in New York — averaged 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over two seasons with the Blue Devils.

He isn't an elite athlete but he's a steady producer who has improved his 3-point shot and shotblocking, the latter being a necessity last year as Duke's interior anchor after the departure of Dereck Lively II to the draft. Filipowski also improved his footwork and mobility after hip surgeries before last season, giving him potential as a high-floor play for a team seeking frontcourt help.

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

The 6-1, 197-pound Kolek is a four-year playmaker with range who could be a valuable fit for a team in need of a point guard. Kolek averaged 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range over the last two seasons.

Kolek averaged 15.3 points while leading Division I with 7.7 assists last season, helping Marquette reach the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

Johnny Furphy, Kansas

The 6-8, 189-pound freshman wing from Australia showed his potential averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds)for the last 18 games of the season. He's not a great athlete and his defense is a question, but his perimeter size and shooting offers floor-spacing potential that fits today's NBA game. Furphy has time to improve; he doesn't turn 20 until December.

Bobi Klintman, Australia

The 6-9, 212-pound forward flashed potential in a year at Wake Forest, averaging 8.5 points while shooting 40.9% (18 of 44) from 3-point range in his last 11 games. He spent last season with Cairns in Australia's National Basketball League, shooting 36% from behind the arc there.

He has length (6-11 wingspan) and could thrive as a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter who can also attack defensive closeouts off the dribble.

Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

The 6-9, 224-pound forward bypassed college basketball, first with two seasons in the Overtime Elite developmental program before moving to Ignite. He offers potential as a lob threat and outside shooter (36.4% on 3s) with a 7-1 wingspan.

Others of note:

—CAM CHRISTIE: The one-and-done Minnesota guard — who turns 19 in July — averaged 11.3 points and shot 39.1% on 3s. He has good size (6-5, 190) but must get stronger.

—KEVIN MCCULLAR JR.: The 6-5, 206-pound guard from Kansas has a strong frame and versatility, though he shot 30.9% on 3s over a five-year career that started at Texas Tech.

—ADEM BONA: The 6-8, 243-pound UCLA sophomore has a strong frame and a nearly 7-4 wingspan, which helped him as a rim protector (1.7 blocks) and as a finisher inside (62.1% shooting) in his career.

—HARRISON INGRAM: The 6-5, 234-pound forward elevated his 3-point shot in one season at North Carolina (38.5%, up from 31.9% at Stanford). He is a strong rebounder, including 19 against rival North Carolina State, and has a 7-foot wingspan.

—JAMAL SHEAD: The Houston point guard was an AP first-team All-American last year with elite defensive potential on or off the ball. He also avoided mistakes as a playmaker, averaging 5.8 assists with a nearly 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio the past three years.

—AJAY MITCHELL: The UC Santa Barbara guard is a scorer (20 points) but a questionable outside shooter after hitting just 33% of his 3s while attempting only 2.3 per game over three college seasons.

—KJ SIMPSON: He's a scoring shot creator who posted career highs in scoring (19.7), shooting percentage (.475), 3-point shooting (.434) and free-throw shooting (.876) as a junir at Colorado. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals, but he's undersized (6-0, 187).

—NIKOLA DJURISIC: The 6-7, 209-pound Serbian forward has good perimeter size and playmaking potential after averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 assists last season with KK Mega.

