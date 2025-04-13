Fan reaches into Mike Trout's glove to snatch a catch from Angels outfielder

HOUSTON — (AP) — A fan grabbed the ball out of Mike Trout's glove after the Los Angeles Angels star reached into the right field stands Saturday night to make what appeared to be a great catch against the Houston Astros.

Trout raced into the right-field corner on the fly ball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning of the Angels' 4-1 win, leaped and extended his left arm into the stands to make the grab. But a fan wearing an Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball at the same time and immediately snatched it away.

Trout gestured to umpires that the fan had taken it out of his glove. The fan then looked as if he was apologetically trying to give the ball back to Trout, raising both arms while holding the ball in his left hand.

First base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball and not a catch. Angels manager Ron Washington came out to discuss the play with the umpires, but the ruling stood and was not reviewed by replay.

The fan was escorted out of the section by security.

Diaz ended up flying out to center to end the inning.

The play was reminiscent of Game 4 of last year’s World Series when two fans interfered with him and one pried a foul ball out of the glove of Dodgers’ Mookie Betts at Yankee Stadium. However, umpires ruled that was fan interference and a catch by Betts.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.