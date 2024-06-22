F1 team McLaren evacuates hospitality suite when fire breaks out at Spanish GP

MONTMELÓ, Spain — (AP) — A fire forced the McLaren Formula 1 team to evacuate its hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The British team said one team member was taken to a hospital “as a precaution.” Two firefighters employed by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya were also treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation before being released, track officials said.

No damage was visible from outside while smoke billowed out of the McLaren suite set up alongside those of other teams.

Spanish firefighters also responded. They said the fire started in the kitchen. Track officials said the cause was under investigation, but it was not caused by an electrical problem.

The hospitality suites are temporary structures with catering areas and meeting rooms for teams members and guests.

The incident occurred just before McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri participated in the third and final practice session.

Norris then went on to win pole position just ahead of points leader Max Verstappen in qualifying.

McLaren said it wanted to “thank Formula 1, the FIA and our competitors who have offered to help our team and guests this weekend.”

