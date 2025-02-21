Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis joins DeSean Jackson's staff at Delaware State as running backs coach

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Clinton Portis, who rushed for just under 10,000 yards over nine NFL seasons and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has been named DeSean Jackson's running backs coach and run game coordinator at Delaware State.

The Hornets announced Portis' hiring on social media Thursday. Portis joins Jackson, Norfolk State coach Michael Vick and Tennessee State coach Eddie George as former NFL stars to take jobs at historically Black universities. Deion Sanders coached at Jackson State before heading to Colorado.

Portis, who played on Miami's 2001 national championship team, was 2002 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Denver Broncos. He was traded to Washington in 2004 and had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons before the team released him after the 2010 season.

In 2022, Portis was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months in home detention after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Portis was among 15 former NFL players who admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families.

