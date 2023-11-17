Everton handed 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League's financial rules

LONDON — (AP) — Everton was deducted 10 points by the Premier League on Friday for breaching the competition's financial rules.

The club reported three-year losses totaling nearly 372 million pounds ($454 million) last season. The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($128 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Everton has 14 points after 12 games. The penalty drops the team to four points, which is the same as last-place Burnley.

The club said it was “shocked and disappointed” by the ruling and will be appealing against it.

