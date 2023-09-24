Sports

Europe retains Solheim Cup by guaranteeing at least a tie against United States

By TALES AZZONI

Spain Solheim Cup Golf United States' Rose Zhang plays a tee shot hole number 4, during her eighteen match during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Europe play the United States in this biannual women's golf tournament, which played alternately in Europe and the United States. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue/AP)



CASARES, Spain — (AP) — Europe retained the Solheim Cup by guaranteeing at least a tie with the United States on Sunday.

The U.S. needed a win to get the trophy back after two consecutive losses against the Europeans in the top team event in women’s golf.

Home-crowd favorite Carlota Ciganda, the only Spaniard in the European team, came up with two superb approach shots on the final holes and made the putt that secured the clinching point for Europe.

