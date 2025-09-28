Europe wins the Ryder Cup and reasserts its dominance over the Americans

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — (AP) — Team Europe is taking the Ryder Cup back across the Atlantic Ocean, leaving the Americans to search for answers in what is becoming a lopsided series.

Shane Lowry added his name to Irish lore in the Ryder Cup with a 6-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday that assured Europe of retaining the cup. Tyrrell Hatton halved his match to make Europe an outright winner for the 11th time in the last 15 matches.

Luke Donald became the first European captain to win back to back in the Ryder Cup since Tony Jacklin in 1985 and 1987. He had 11 of the same 12 players who won big in Rome two years ago. Even more impressive was doing it on U.S. soil — at Bethpage Black, no less — with hostile fans that were loud and vulgar and relentless.

The final score tally — Europe 15, United States 13 — was the only real surprise.

The Americans at least showed a pulse and made their opponents sweat more than anyone imagined, storming back from the largest Sunday deficit ever against Europe.

There was a moment where a comeback actually looked possible.

Cameron Young and Justin Thomas won matches on the 18th hole. Bryson DeChambeau charged from 5 down to earn a halve. Scottie Scheffler avoided getting blanked by winning his heavyweight match against Rory McIlroy.

Lowry, who contended with the worst of the New York crowds all week, had the last word.

He birdied three of the last four holes, and his final putt will put him alongside other Irishmen who have produced Ryder Cup heroics — Graeme McDowell at Celtic Manor in 2010, Darren Clarke and his emotional week at The K Club, Paul McGinley at The Belfry in 2002.

Russell Henley had a 1-up lead and twice had 10-foot birdie putts on the closing holes. He left both of them short. The last one set the stage for Lowry, who made the putt and set off a wild celebration as thousands of fans streamed through the exits.

Lowry said to his caddie walking up the 18th, “I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life.” And he did just that.

The Americans tied a Ryder Cup record by winning 8 1/2 points from the 12 singles matches. They needed 10 points.

The Americans still have a 27-16-2 lead in the series that date to 1927, but the modern Ryder Cup didn't start until 1979 when continental Europe was invited to the party. Since then, Europe has captured the cup 13 out of 19 times.

McIlroy had said winning a road Ryder Cup was among the biggest accomplishments in golf. It's just not all that unusual. Europe has won five of the last 10 away from home.

Europe's best players starred at Bethpage Black even as New York fans hurled abuse, building a record seven-point lead going into the 12 singles matches.

Europe put a half-point on the board before a shot was hit. Viktor Hovland, who had a summer neck injury flare up on Saturday, was forced to withdraw. Harris English, whose name had been put in the secret envelope, also sat out and the match was declared halved.

That meant the Americans had to win nine of the 11 matches and halve another and they put up an astonishing fight, finally hearing cheers for the U.S. instead of only vitriol toward Europe.

“They played better than us,” said U.S. captain Keegan Bradley, who said his one regret might be the way he set up the course. Bethpage Black has a reputation of being a beast, but the rough was trimmed back and then heavy rain during the week made the greens soft.

There were birdies galore, a rarity at the Black. There was hostility from the crowd, typical of this region and this public golf course.

And there was a European celebration, which is becoming all too familiar.

