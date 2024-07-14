Ernie Els wins the Kaulig Companies Championship for his first senior major title

AKRON, Ohio — (AP) — Ernie Els won the Kaulig Companies Championship on Sunday for his first senior major title, closing with a 2-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Y.E. Yang at breezy Firestone.

A stroke behind defending champion Steve Stricker entering the round, Els rebounded to par the final two holes after hitting in the water and making a bogey on the par-5 16th.

“It was a nerve wracking final couple of holes,” Els said. “I got to the 17th tee and I saw Y.E. go to 9 under, so now I’m thinking, `Don’t screw this up even more now.'”

Els became the PGA Tour Champions' first three-time winner this season, winning for the sixth time on the 50-and-over tour.

“This is going to still have to settle in a little bit.” Els said. “It was quite a day.”

The 54-year-old South African has won four regular major championships — the U.S. Open in 1994 and ‘97 and the British Open in 2002 and ’12.

“We don’t have much time. I mean, I’m 54, so I’d like to have a good ride.” Els said. “I’d like to play well and try and get some wins under the belt and see where it takes me. Take it as it comes.”

Els finished at 10-under 270 after opening with rounds of 68 and 64. The Hall of Famer earned $525,000 and a spot in The Players Championship in March.

Yang bogeyed the par-4 18th in a 66.

“A little windy,” Yang said. “Today just one shot, one shot, keep going.”

Jerry Kelly, the 2020 and 2022 champion, was third at 7 under after a 69.

Stricker, also the 2021 winner at Firestone, shot 73 to tie for fourth at 6 under. He bogeyed the par-4 13th, made a triple bogey on the par-4 14th and also bogeyed 18. The 17-time Champions winner is winless this season.

K.J. Choi also was 6 under after a 70.

