Sports

England win the toss and bowling first against Australia in the T20 World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — (AP) — England won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in their Twenty20 World Cup match at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

The English are unchanged despite a sloppy start against Scotland in their opener, which was eventually a washout.

Australia made one change after dominating Oman, returning fast bowler Pat Cummins for Nathan Ellis.

The match pits defending champion England against 50-over World Cup champion Australia.

___

Lineups:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!