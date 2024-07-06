England beats Switzerland in a penalty shootout to reach Euro 2024 semifinals

DUESSELDORF, Germany — (AP) — England beat Switzerland 5-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals of the European Championship after a 1-1 draw in extra time on Saturday.

England converted its first four penalties before Trent Alexander-Arnold won the game with the fifth. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford earlier saved from Manuel Akanji, who took Switzerland's first penalty kick.

England, which lost the 2021 Euros final to Italy in a penalty shootout, goes on to play Turkey or the Netherlands in Dortmund on Wednesday for a spot in the final.

The game went to extra time after England forward Bukayo Saka scored with a shot off the post in the 80th minute to cancel out Breel Embolo's goal five minutes earlier for Switzerland.

The Swiss had the better chances to win in extra time, including substitute Xherdan Shaqiri hitting the frame of the goal direct from a corner.

