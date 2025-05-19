Eagles give coach Nick Sirianni contract extension following Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Super Bowl championship coach Nick Sirianni to a multi-year extension.

Terms of the contract announced Monday were not revealed. Sirianni had one year left on his existing five-year contract he signed when was hired ahead of the 2021 season.

“As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success,” Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said. “Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game, and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team. I am excited for what the future holds for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Sirianni is 48-20 and has made the playoffs in all four seasons with the Eagles. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sirianni and the Eagles won the rematch against Kansas City in this past season's Super Bowl.

Sirianni, who turns 44 next month, is the first coach in NFL history to earn four playoff appearances, two conference titles, and a Super Bowl within his first four seasons as head coach.

"Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies," Lurie said in April. “Whether it’s connection, intelligence in so many ways, from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times. These are all the things that we embody, appreciate and are a big contributor to the culture we have. So everything that I had hoped for early on, identifying Nick as the next head coach has come to pass and great to work with and he has a growth mindset, he’ll get better.”

