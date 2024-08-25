Double Duty: For Danny Jansen, playing for both teams in same game is chance at baseball history

BOSTON — (AP) — Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen is enjoying his odd slice of baseball history as he prepares to become the first major league player to appear in the same game for both teams.

Jansen was in the lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays when they faced Boston on June 26, a game that was suspended because of rain and scheduled to be made up on Monday. In the meantime, he was traded to Boston, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora has said he will put Jansen in the lineup when the game resumes.

“Baseball has been around for so long, there’s so many things that’s happened in the game. So I was surprised when I found out I was the first,” Jansen said in the Red Sox clubhouse this weekend. “Any time you can be a part of this great game’s history, it’s pretty unique.”

A right-handed catcher who has spent his career as a backup, Jansen has never gotten enough plate appearances to even qualify for a batting title (though his .222 lifetime average is surely the bigger obstacle). Since the Red Sox acquired him on July 27 for three minor leaguers, he is batting .231 with two homers and five RBIs in 14 games.

But he could be on his way to the Hall of Fame — if only as a footnote — with an authenticator expected to be on hand on Monday to grab an artifact for the museum from the historic game.

“It’s a bit strange,” Jansen said. “But it’s one of those oddities of the game and it’s pretty cool. I’m still surprised that it hasn’t happened, but it’s a cool thing.”

Jansen was at the plate with a runner on first and one strike in the count when the umpires called out the tarps for the finale of Boston's series against the Blue Jays in June. The game will be resumed at that point as part of a day-night doubleheader on Monday afternoon, Toronto’s first trip back to Fenway Park since then.

The Blue Jays will have to pinch hit for Jansen to start things off. The Red Sox also need to replace Reese McGuire, who started at catcher for them on June 26; he was sent to Triple-A Worcester to make room for Jansen.

Cora already has said he will get Jansen in the first game of the doubleheader.

“He will play Game 1, by the way, for all the people who have been looking at history,” the Red Sox manager said Friday. “You know what? Yeah, he’s catching. Let’s make history.”

