Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott removed from NLDS roster due to illness

LOS ANGELES — Reliever Tanner Scott has been removed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster for the remainder of the NL Division Series because of illness.

Scott was replaced by fellow left-handed reliever Justin Wrobleski.

Scott has not pitched in the playoffs and would be ineligible for the NL Championship Series if the Dodgers advance, but he could be restored for the World Series.

Manager Dave Roberts said before Game 4 on Thursday that Scott had a minor procedure on his lower body the previous night.

“I don’t know a whole lot about it, to be quite honest with you,” Roberts said, “but I do know that he’s recovering well.”

Roberts said Scott's health first came to light during Tuesday night's workout at Dodger Stadium. However, the team didn't know the extent of the situation, so he wasn't removed from the roster at that time.

“To kind of make that preemptive decision, I think we were probably a little bit more in flux,” Roberts said.

If Scott had been available, presumably the Dodgers would have used him in the eighth inning of their 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 on Wednesday instead of bringing Clayton Kershaw back. Kershaw got through the seventh with one hit allowed, but then the Phillies tagged him for five runs and five hits in the eighth.

Scott has struggled in his first year with the Dodgers after signing a $72 million, four-year deal in Januar y. He was 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA and 23 saves to go with a career-worst 10 blown saves during the regular season.

“I still feel that the World Series, if we’re fortunate enough to get there, earn our way there, then he’ll be available,” the manager said.

