Despite 20 rebounds by Reese, Mabrey's 24 points and free throws by Thomas push Sun past Sky 82-80

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — (AP) — Marina Mabrey made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points off the bench, Alyssa Thomas hit two free throws with 4.1 seconds to play and the Connecticut Sun edged the Chicago Sky 82-80 on Friday night.

Thomas, who finished with 12 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals, was fouled with the game tied 80-80 and made both free throws to give the Sun the victory. DeWanna Bonner had the chance to give the Sun the lead with 35 seconds to go but split a pair of free throws.

The Sun scored the game's final five points, all from the free-throw line.

Chicago’s Angel Reese finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds, becoming the only rookie in WNBA history with 20-plus rebounds in back-to-back games. She's the first rookie with multiple 20-rebound games since Tina Charles in 2010. She has a record 21 double-doubles this season.

Chennedy Carter led Chicago with 19 points, Kamilla Cardoso added a career-high 18 points and Lindsay Allen had 14.

Connecticut (21-7) had a 45-35 halftime lead, but Reese scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds in the third as the Sky outscored the Sun 29-18 to take a one-point lead into the fourth.

That lead stretched to 74-68, but Mabrey, playing against her former team, answered with a 3-pointer and a layup to cut the deficit to 76-75 with 4:38 to play.

Reese made two free throws to give Chicago (11-17) an 80-77 lead with 1:52 remaining.

Connecticut's Tyasha Harris hit two foul shots with 1:01 left to pull the Sun within a point before DiJonai Carrington was called for a blocking foul. A challenge from Connecticut coach Stephanie White overturned the call and the Sky’s Chennedy Carter was charged with an offensive foul.

On the next possession, Bonner was fouled in the lane (Chicago coach Teresa Weatherspoon challenged, but the call was upheld) and made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it 80-80.

Chicago’s Lindsay Allen missed a mid-range jumper with 15 seconds remaining and Bonner grabbed the rebound before Thomas hit the winning free throws.

Mabrey, in her fourth game with Connecticut after being acquired from the Sky on July 17, led all scorers while connecting on 9 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Bonner had 15 points and Brionna Jones added 12.

Bonner grabbed eight rebounds and became just the 10th player in WNBA history with at least 3,000 career rebounds (3,003). She is just 10 behind Taj McWilliams-Franklin (3,013).

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.