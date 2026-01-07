Derek Sprague steps down as CEO of PGA of America to care for his mother in New York

Derek Sprague is leaving after one year as CEO at the PGA of America, wishing to return to upstate New York to help support his mother and mother-in-law who are requiring more care.

Sprague took over in January 2025, the first club professional in 20 years to be CEO and the first former PGA president appointed to the role. The PGA of America has some 30,000 professionals, and it runs the Ryder Cup in America and the PGA Championship for men, women and seniors.

He said he would stay on in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition when the PGA of America finds his successor. Sprague had informed the PGA of America board in early December of his need to get home to Malone, New York.

The PGA of America said it expects to announce a new CEO in the coming weeks.

“At my daughter’s wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother-in-law,” Sprague said in a statement. “Focusing on family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them.”

Sprague, who served as PGA president from 2014-16, was selected as CEO to replace Seth Waugh, the former Deutsche Bank Americas CEO who had been lured out of retirement in 2018.

Waugh had been grooming Craig Kessler, the PGA's chief operating officer, as a potential replacement until the PGA board opted for one of its members. Kessler was appointed LPGA commissioner last summer.

Sprague was the PGA of America executive who reached out to Rory McIlroy to apologize for the verbal abuse the Northern Irishman endured at Bethpage Black during the Ryder Cup. McIlroy's wife, Erica, previously worked at the PGA of America and McIlroy said Sprague “couldn't have been more gracious” in what he described as a “lovely letter.”

He also was a staunch opponent during his year as CEO of the USGA and R&A's plan to roll back the distance of golf balls for elite competition in 2028 and everyone else in 2030.

Sprague grew up in Malone and ran every aspect of Malone Golf Club, serving as general manager and director of golf. After his stint as PGA president, he worked at Liberty National in New Jersey when it hosted the 2017 Presidents Cup, and then was appointed general manager of the TPC Sawgrass before being selected CEO of the PGA of America.

He was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2019.

Sprague stepping down extends the turnover in golf's executive leadership. Brian Rolapp took over in August as CEO of the PGA Tour Enterprises; Kessler joined the LPGA in July; and Mark Darbon is just over a year into his role as CEO of the R&A.

