Deni Avdija agrees to 4-year, $55M extension with the Wizards, AP source says

Deni Avdija has agreed to a $55 million, four-year extension with the Washington Wizards, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the agreement. The 22-year-old Avdija started a career-high 40 games last season and averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. Washington drafted him in the first round in 2020.

The agreement ahead of Monday's deadline for rookie scale extensions keeps Avdija in Washington, where he is somewhat remarkably the longest-tenured player on the Wizards. The team dealt Bradley Beal to Phoenix in the offseason and enters 2023-24 with a significantly different roster.

Avdija, a 6-foot-9 forward from Israel, has averaged 8.1 points in 212 career games.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs announced a multiyear extension for Zach Collins. He averaged a career-high 11.6 points per game last season.

