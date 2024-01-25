Sports

Defending champion Sabalenka beats US Open winner Gauff to reach Australian Open final

Australian Open Tennis Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong/AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and became the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6 (2), 6-4 semifinal win on Thursday night.

She will meet Zheng Qinwen or Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s championship decider.

Sabalenka is on a 13-match roll at Melbourne Park, where she made her Grand Slam breakthrough last year. Serena Williams reached consecutive finals here in 2016 and ’17.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!