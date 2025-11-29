Danilo da Silva header secures Flamengo Copa Libertadores triumph over Palmeiras

LIMA, Peru — Former Juventus defender Danilo scored a second-half goal and Flamengo downed Palmeiras 1-0 to win the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday.

Danilo, who also spent time in Europe with Real Madrid and Manchester City, scored on a header in the 67th minute.

“I scored the goal for the team of my life,” said Danilo, who joined the Rio de Janeiro club this year after a 14-season career in Europe. “I knew we were going to have a set-piece opportunity and I was able to take advantage of it.”

Danilo, became the first player to win twice both the Copa Libertadores and the UEFA Champions League.

“They are all very difficult. I don’t remember much about the previous ones, but this one has been very difficult,” said the 34-year-old defender, who won the Libertadores in 2011 with Santos (also scoring in the second leg of the final against Peñarol) and the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017.

Midfielder Jorginho, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, joined the list of 18 players who have won both tournaments.

Flamengo won its fourth Copa Libertadores crown and its first since 2022. It also won in 1981 and 2019.

Brazil has 25 Copa titles, tying Argentina’s tally as the winningest nation in the tournament.

The Rio de Janeiro team became the first Brazilian four-time champion, surpassing the record held by Palmeiras, São Paulo, Santos, and Grêmio. With this victory, they tied Argentine clubs River Plate and Estudiantes de La Plata. Only Independiente (7), Boca Juniors (6), and Peñarol (5) have more Libertadores titles.

Flamengo took home $24 million and a place in the 2029 Club World Cup. It will also play in the Recopa against Lanús, which won the Copa Sudamericana last Saturday. The runner-up receives $7 million.

Brazilian teams have won the Copa Libertadores seven years in a row. Argentina’s River Plate was the last non-Brazilian team to win the tournament when it defeated Boca Juniors in 2018.

Flamengo — which avenged its loss to Palmeiras in the 2021 final — could extend their celebration, as they are also close to winning the Brazilian championship. It leads with 75 points, five more than Verdao, with two matches to play.

