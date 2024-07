D-backs add slugger Josh Bell, Orioles acquire left-hander Trevor Rogers before deadline

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks added slugger Josh Bell, the Baltimore Orioles acquired left-handed starter Trevor Rogers and the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were among the teams who got bullpen help as playoff contenders stocked up with reinforcements before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Several big names — including Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet — remained on the market as the 6 p.m. EDT deadline approached.

The 31-year-old Bell was hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive cash in return.

Arizona was in need of a power hitter after starting first baseman Christian Walker left Monday's game against the Nationals with left oblique tightness. It was unclear if he would go on the injured list.

The Orioles acquired Rogers, sending prospect Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers to the Marlins. The 26-year-old Rogers has been a dependable option for Miami most of the season and has a 4.53 ERA over 21 starts. He's also under team control until 2027.

The Red Sox added right-hander Lucas Sims from the Reds while the Yankees acquired righty Mark Leiter Jr. from the Cubs.

The 30-year-old Sims has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances. He's made 210 appearances for the Reds, posting a 3.94 ERA since 2018. The Reds received a 19-year-old prospect, right-handed pitcher Ovis Portes.

Leiter, 33, has a 4.21 ERA in 39 appearances this season. The Cubs received minor leaguers Ben Cowles and Jack Neely.

Cleveland added veteran right-handed starter Alex Cobb from the Giants. The 36-year-old, an All-Star in 2023, hasn't pitched in the major leagues this season because of left hip surgery last October. On the verge of returning to San Francisco, he developed a blister on his right index finger last week. The Giants received left-handed minor leaguer Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named.

The New York Mets acquired starter Paul Blackburn from the Oakland for minor league right-hander Kade Morris. Blackburn was an All-Star in 2022 but missed more than two months this season with a stress reaction in his right foot before coming off the 60-day injured list last Friday. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in nine starts and figures to slot into a rotation missing injured ace Kodai Senga and rookie Christian Scott.

Pittsburgh added left-hander Josh Walker from the Mets for minor league lefty Nicolas Carreno. Walker’s made 24 appearances for New York the past two seasons.

Kansas City received right-handed reliever Lucas Erceg from the Oakland Athletics for right-hander Will Klein and a pair of minor leaguers. The 29-year-old Erceg is 2-3 with three saves, a 3.68 ERA in 38 appearances. Infielder Paul DeJong was traded to Kansas City from White Sox for right-handed pitcher Jarold Rosado and could walk across the ballpark to his new team, which was in Chicago,

Seattle, in a tight race with Houston for the AL West lead, reacquired right-hander JT Chargois from Miami for minor league right-hander Will Schomberg. Chargois pitched for Seattle during the first half of the 2021 season.

Chargois missed a big chunk of this season due to neck spasms, but had a 1.62 ERA in 15 games since his season debut June 12.

Reigning World Series champion Texas, in third place in the AL West, got left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from Detroit for minor league right-handers Chase Lee and Joseph Montalvo. The Rangers made room on their active roster when reliever Jonathan Hernández was designated for assignment. Chafin, in his 11th big league season, is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 41 appearances and allowed only one earned run his last 18 games (17 innings) since June 8.

The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-hander Mike Baumann from the Giants for cash. The 28-year-old Baumann has already played for the Orioles, Mariners and Giants this season, with a 4.84 ERA over 36 games.

Tuesday's action followed a busy Monday.

Among the biggest moves: The Cardinals acquired right-hander Erick Fedde in a three-team deal that sent Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, the Brewers added starter Frankie Montas, the Astros nabbed lefty Yusei Kukuchi for a steep price and the Braves reunited with slugger Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP.

