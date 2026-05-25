Sports

Cowser hits 2nd game-winning HR in 2 days, giving the Orioles a 9-7 win over the Rays in 13 innings

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
Rays Orioles Baseball Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

BALTIMORE — Colton Cowser hit a two-run game-winning homer in the 13th inning — his second walk-off shot in as many days — to give the Baltimore Orioles a 9-7 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Cowser's 425-foot blast off Jesse Scholtens (5-3) was just his third homer of the season and punctuated a wild victory in which the Orioles rallied three times in extra innings.

Pete Alonso and Jeremiah Jackson each singled in a run to tie it at 4-all in the 11th. Cowser scored the game-tying run to make it 5-all in the 12th on Gunnar Henderson's grounder to first, a sequence originally called an out by plate umpire Ryan Additon before a replay challenge showed the sliding Cowser snuck an arm under Nick Fortes' tag.

Then, Leody Taveras doubled and Jackson Holliday hit a sacrifice fly to tie it a 7 in the 13th, setting up Cowser's drive that landed in the seats in right-center, mirroring his game-winning homer in Sunday's 5-3 victory over Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jonathan Aranda hit his ninth home run in the sixth and added a sacrifice fly in the 12th for the Rays, who lost consecutive games for the first time since April 19-21 in their second 13-inning game — and first such loss —this season.

Victor Mesa Jr. hit his second career home run, a two-run shot in the 12th inning of his Tampa Bay debut. And, Cedric Mullins and Richie Palacios each singled in the top of the 13th off Dietrich Enns (3-0).

Mullins received an approximately 10-second standing ovation while in the on-deck circle in the second inning. It was his first game in Baltimore as visitor after playing with the Orioles from 2018-25.

Up next

Orioles right-hander Shane Baz (1-5, 4.87 ERA) face Rays RHP Griffin Jax (1-2, 3.54) on Tuesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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