Sports

Cowboys and guard Tyler Smith agree on $96 million extension, AP sources say

By SCHUYLER DIXON
Cowboys Smith Football FILE - Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith (73) prepares to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) (Terrance Williams/AP)
By SCHUYLER DIXON

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and left guard Tyler Smith have agreed on a $96 million, four-year extension, two people with knowledge of the contract said Saturday.

The agreement, which locks up the new cornerstone of the Dallas offensive line long term, includes $80 million guaranteed, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

Smith is a game into his fourth season as a 2022 first-round draft pick. The 24-year-old has started since he arrived, including all 17 games at left tackle as a rookie when eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was sidelined by an injury.

The deal with Smith comes a little more than two weeks after the Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay after a long contract stalemate.

The Dallas line is in transition after seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin and Tyron Smith retired this past offseason. Tyron Smith played a final season with the New York Jets.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!