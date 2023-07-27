Sports

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

By ALANIS THAMES

Dolphins Football Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By ALANIS THAMES

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off with an apparent leg injury at the end of Thursday's Miami Dolphins practice.

Ramsey was matched up against receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill when the injury happened. He went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

Ramsey was helped up but didn't appear to put any weight on the leg before he was carted off the field as Miami's second full-team practice of training camp closed.

“Everybody's worried about him,” said safety Jevon Holland, "but we're not really sure what's wrong. ... He'll be alright.”

The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!