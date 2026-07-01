Congo leads England 1-0 at halftime in the round of 32 at the World Cup

ATLANTA — Brian Cipenga gave Congo a surprising 1-0 lead over England at halftime at the World Cup on Wednesday.

Cipenga scored in seventh minute of the round of 32 match to set up the potential upset at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Congo forward collected a cross on the left of the box and sent his shot low past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the near post.

England improved after the first-half hydration break with Ezri Konsa inadvertently deflecting Declan Rice’s cross narrowly wide and Jude Bellingham forcing a save from Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi with a close range header.

England wanted a penalty late in the half when Harry Kane went down under a challenge from Mpasi, but referee Adham Makhadmeh waved away appeals.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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