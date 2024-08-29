Conference realignment makes future USC-LSU opening matchups unlikely

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Two ranked and historic college football programs open the season in a sold-out stadium as a stand-alone prime-time game before a national TV audience in a glamorous city.

Don't get used to it.

Conference realignment has had massive implications in college athletics, and that means Sunday night's game between No. 13 LSU and No. 23 Southern California in Las Vegas is an early season non-conference matchup that likely will become rarer.

This game was agreed to before the Trojans left for the Big Ten, one of four Pac-12 teams to make that move to the Midwest-based conference. With leagues such as the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference having added national powers, coaches at such programs probably won't be inclined to test their teams so early.

“I think we were too far down the line to want to make any changes with this opener,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "Moving forward, we may or may not see something like this.”

Even so, both coaches said they were excited to open the season with such a matchup.

“You look forward to it all offseason,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. "The first game, there’s always the sense of new and excitement and you’re kind of waiting to see what you really are and what the opponent really is.”

Or as Trojans quarterback Miller Moss noted: “These are the kinds of games you come to USC to play in.”

The feeling is similar at LSU.

“I don’t think a lot of the country knows,” AP preseason All-America offensive tackle Will Campbell said, “what we have in here.”

Similar paths

Both quarterbacks follow Heisman Trophy winners. Moss steps in for Caleb Williams, who won the award in 2022. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier replaces reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Moss and Nussmeier each received his first career start in bowls last season — and shined. Moss passed for 372 yards and six touchdowns and Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three TDs to lead their teams to victories.

They could've been teammates. Moss said he had the Tigers in his top five before choosing USC in 2020.

"I don’t know if I was ever going to go there, but they were definitely up there at the end,” Moss said.

Ground and pound

While LSU’s passing game is led by largely unproven players, the running game is loaded with veterans in terms of both ball carriers and blockers.

Running backs Josh Williams and Jon Emery Jr. are seniors. Kaleb Jackson is a sophomore who played in all 13 games last season. LSU also is eager to see what Caden Durham, a coveted recruit, can do during his freshman campaign behind a veteran offensive line that is rated among the best in the nation.

“We’re going to run the ball,” Campbell said. “That’s not something we’re hiding or trying to keep quiet. I’m telling everybody right now: We are going to run the football.”

Defensive overhaul

LSU ranked 108th in the nation defensively last season, allowing 416.6 yards per game.

Kelly overhauled his defensive staff, starting with hiring coordinator Blake Baker.

With AP preseason All-American linebacker Harold Perkins playing a central role, Kelly said he's liked the way his defense has looked in August camp.

“You’ve got to go test yourself against somebody else to really be able to answer those questions,” Kelly said. “I know going in that we’re prepared defensively. Our guys are excited about playing for Blake. I know that they get the scheme very well. There’s not a lot of confusion. There’s not a lot of busts.”

Moving inside

USC center Jonah Monheim, who is on three notable watch lists, will get to show how smooth his transition from left tackle has been when facing LSU.

“It's a new position, so a lot of intricacies with snapping and stepping and playing inside," Monheim said. "You get everything a little quicker and a little more powerful. But at the end of the day, it's still O-line play and I've still got to do my job every snap.”

