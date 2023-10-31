Commanders trade Chase Young to the 49ers and Montez Sweat to the Bears, AP source says

The Washington Commanders traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round draft pick and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-rounder, according to a person with knowledge of both moves.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither of the deals had been announced ahead of the 4 p.m. Eastern trade deadline.

Sending away their top two pass rushers signals a major shift for the Commanders under new ownership. Washington has lost five of six since to drop to 3-5 since starting the season with consecutive victories. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and running back Antonio Gibson could also be moved before the deadline.

Sweat, 27, is in the final year of his rookie contract and looks primed for a big payday in free agency, whether it's with the Bears or elsewhere.

In Sweat, Chicago gets a disruptive defender with a pattern of consistent production. He has 6 1/2 sacks this season and 35 1/2 to go along with 197 tackles since Washington drafted him in the first round in 2019.

Sweat won't be part of the future in Washington after the front office already committed big money to defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Neither will Young, the 2020 No. 2 pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year who at one time was considered the face of the franchise.

After a 38-31 loss Sunday to Philadelphia, Sweat and Young were asked repeatedly about the possibility this was their last game together. Sweat said his agent was keeping him abreast of any trade talks.

“Anything can happen, but I can only control what I can,” Sweat said. “Yeah, that thought goes across your mind, but you hate to think like that.”

Coach Ron Rivera, in his fourth season in charge of Washington's football operations, refused Monday to discuss anything related to the trade deadline, including hypothetically who would step into a starting role of Sweat or Young were no longer around. That figures to be veteran Casey Toohill, who has four sacks this season.

