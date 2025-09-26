Commanders stars Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin out against the Falcons with injuries

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — The Washington Commanders will be without offensive star players Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, coach Dan Quinn said.

Daniels knee injury has not progressed enough for the doctors to clear him, Quinn said on Friday. The Commanders' franchise quarterback was also out last week in the team’s 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Backup Marcus Mariota will again get the start.

“He’s working incredibly hard, round the clock, to get back,” Quinn said. “Ultimately, doctors haven’t cleared him just yet.”

Wide receiver McLaurin, who missed all of training camp amid a contract dispute, was ruled out with a quad injury that kept him out of practices all week.

Washington did not place the 2024 second-team All-Pro on injured reserve, but McLaurin sought additional medical opinions on the injury. Quinn declared the receiver’s status as “week-to-week.”

“See what next week brings and where he is at,” Quinn said.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Daniels said he “felt good” but acknowledged the decision to play or sit was not his to make.

The Commanders are also without their other starting outside receiver, Noah Brown (groin), and blocking tight end John Bates. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (knee) is expected to play against the Falcons after participating in Friday’s practice.

Both of Mariota’s starts, his first since 2022 with Atlanta, will have come against two of his former teams. The 2022 campaign with the Falcons ended abruptly after Mariota was benched following a 5-8 record as the starting quarterback. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown against the Raiders.

