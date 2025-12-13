Colts activate 44-year-old QB Philip Rivers, making him eligible to play Sunday against Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts promoted 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers to the active roster Saturday, making him eligible to play — and perhaps start — in Sunday's crucial game at Seattle.

Indy (8-5) brought the Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist out of retirement Tuesday when it signed him to the practice squad. Rivers practiced all week but he hasn't taken a snap since what appeared to be the end of his career following the 2020 season.

The move to add Rivers to the active roster will take him off the Hall of Fame ballot for the class of 2026. Rivers had been picked last month as one of 26 semifinalists with the 15 finalists expected to be announced later this month.

Rivers will no longer be eligible with Hall of Fame rules mandating a player being out of the league for at least five years before his candidacy can be considered. The earliest Rivers now can be a candidate is for the class of 2031.

The signing of Rivers came after coach Shane Steichen confirmed starting quarterback Daniel Jones would miss the rest of this season with a torn right Achilles tendon. Jones, who wore No. 17 with the Colts, had surgery earlier this week and now is allowing Rivers to wear the No. 17 he wore throughout his long NFL career.

Indy has lost three straight and four of its last five to fall out of the AFC South lead into a tie for second with the Houston Texans. The Colts also have slid into the No. 8 seed for the seven-team playoff field. The Seahawks (10-3) are trying to stay in the NFC West title chase.

The Colts believe Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler who was the 2013 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and a 2011 Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist, can salvage their postseason hopes. Rivers still ranks among the league's top 10 in wins, career attempts, completions, yards passing, touchdown passes and 300-yard games.

Alternately, rookie Riley Leonard could make his first career start. But he's dealt with a right knee injury all week, and the only other quarterback on Indy's roster is veteran Brett Rypien, who also was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster this week.

Indy also activated receiver Coleman Owen and defensive tackle Chris Wormley to the active roster from the practice squad and removed the questionable designation from defensive end Tyquan Lewis.

