State of Florida well represented in men’s NCAA tournament

The heart of the men’s NCAA March Madness tournament tipped off on Thursday with 3 state teams set to take the court. Here’s a look at their first round matchups.

16 Stetson vs 1 UCONN

Stetson, out of Deland, made the tournament as the lowest seeded team in the tournament. The Hatters secured their spot in the tournament after winning the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament, beating Austin Peay 94-91. This will be Stetson’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament. They’ll face #1 overall seed UCONN on Friday at 2:45 pm.

8 FAU vs 9 Northwestern

Florida Atlantic, out of Boca Raton, was selected as an at-large bid even after an unexpected loss to Temple in the semi-finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. They were ranked as high as #7 in the country this season after an improbable Final Four run in last season’s tournament. The Owls face Northwestern on Friday at 12:15 pm.

7 Florida vs 10 Colorado

The Florida Gators, out of Gainesville, take an at-large bid as well after a loss in the championship game of the SEC Tournament to Auburn. Gators starting center Micah Handlogten suffered a horrific leg injury in the opening minutes of that championship game and will not be available for the NCAA tournament. Florida will face off with play-in game winner Colorado on Friday at 4:30 pm.

The NCAA Tournament will end in Phoenix for the Final 4 starting on April 4th. To see a full list of matchups, click here.





©2024 Cox Media Group