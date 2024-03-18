The Return of the War on I-4; UCF takes on USF in the NIT

2 local teams, 2 very different regular seasons, and a 1st round matchup. That’ll set the stage for Round 1 of the NIT tournament as the USF Bulls will travel up I-4 to take on their longtime rival UCF Knights.

USF had dreams of March Madness after finishing the season 24-7 and 16-2 in conference, earning the regular season championship, but an unexpected loss in the semi-finals of the AAC tournament cost them the conference automatic bid. The selection committee didn’t view USF’s regular season performance as strong enough to earn an at-large bid, and a lot of that probably has to do with UCF.

The 2023-24 sports season was UCF’s first in the Big 12, including in basketball. And not only UCF, but also Houston and Cincinnati made the move. Houston received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, one of 8 teams making the tournament from the Big 12, and Cincinnati will also compete in the NIT after a 20 win season of their own. Removing these 3 schools from the AAC drastically effected the leagues strength of schedule overall which likely kept out the regular season champ Bulls.

And while UCF exceeded expectations, with preseason rankings having them finish last in the Big 12, they weren’t viewed as basketball powerhouse by any means finishing with a 17-15 record. Getting knocked out in the second round of the Big 12 tournament ended any ideas of making the NCAA tournament. But the Knights success against a strong schedule in the Big 12 allows them to host this game in Round 1 of the NIT against the very team that their move may have effected the most.

This will be the first basketball matchup between the 2 schools this season, though not the first matchup between the schools since UCF left the league effective July 1, 2023. But it may be one of the most consequential in the matchup’s history.





