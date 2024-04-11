College football spring games kickoff around the state

College football spring games kickoff this weekend. The annual team scrimmage that gives the football hungry a little snack as the long summer fast approaches, spring games don’t decided as many position battles as maybe they once did. But it is still an opportunity to visit some of the major stories to watch as programs enter the next transfer window and see results from spring practices.

University of Central Florida

Knights vs Nauts

FBC Mortgage Stadium, April 12th at 7:00 pm (Free Admission)

Ever the innovators, UCF has taken spring games to a different level over the last several seasons. From QR codes and Twitter handles on players jerseys to races against Pegasus, UCF isn’t afraid to try new things. And this year is no different. The Kingdom, the Name-Image-Likeness (NIL) co-operative at UCF, has put together different packages for this years game allowing fans to run out of the tunnel with the team, kick an extra point, even be the head coach for one of the teams. For a price of course. Ranging from $250-$5000, the teams looks at this as a creative way to raise funds for the NIL pool.

And it’ll need some replenishing after UCF’s major recruiting success so for this season. And the biggest of those gets is new QB K.J Jefferson. The former Arkansas Razorback transferred to UCF shortly after the National Championship and the spring game will be fans first chance at catching a glimpse of the new signal caller in a Knights, or Nauts, uniform.

2024 Spring Game Helmets



Designed by the pediatric patients at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children 🎨 https://t.co/vmwE1cTmyW pic.twitter.com/6hNGClGz07 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 9, 2024

University of Florida

Orange and Blue Spring Game

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, April 13th at 1:00 pm (Free Admission)

A disappointing season in 2023 leads to a hot seat for head coach Billy Napier heading into 2024. Gator fans are not especially known for patience when it comes to results from their football team, and 2024 will be no exception. QB Graham Mertz returns after a successful 1st season at Florida after transferring from Wisconsin and that continuity at QB will be important for this offense after losing #2 running back Trevor Etienne to rival Georgia and #1 receiver Ricky Pearsall to the NFL Draft.

The Gators NIL group, Florida Victorious, will also have experiences available for a donation including an on field meet and greet after the game.

University of Miami

Cobb Stadium (on campus soccer facility) April 13th at 4:00 pm (Limited Admission)

Typically held off campus due to the lack of a football stadium, the Hurricanes play their regular season games at Hard Rock Stadium home of the Miami Dolphins, this will be the Hurricanes first on campus spring game ever. It will be held at Cobb Stadium, the on campus home of UM Soccer and Track and Field events. The typical capacity of the stadium is 500, but the school will be brining in temporary bleacher seating for the game. Last season the game was held at DRV PNK Stadium, home of MLS side Inter Miami.

A hot start to 2023 ended cold with a loss at the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium to Rutgers. But four one-score losses leaves a lot of optimism going into 2024. A lot of that focuses around the arrival of QB Cam Ward from Washington State, but 7 returning starters on offense will look to pace a defense littered with position battles.

Florida State University

Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase

Doak Campbell Stadium, April 20th at 4:00 pm (Limited Admission)

With major renovations going on at The Doak, the Seminoles had to dial back the annual spring game’s attendance. But after being snubbed last season from the College Football Playoff, FSU still had an impressive season that saw them go undefeated in the regular season and win the ACC championship game before opt outs made their Orange Bowl appearance forgettable.

And with impressive results and talent also comes the time you need to replenish that pool, and that time has come for FSU as they will have to replace both top WRs, a Heisman candidate QB, and at least 1 starter at every other position group. But if anyone has shown they are able to rebuild a player pool, it is head coach Mike Norvell. And that got kickstarted when former Clemson and Oregon State QB D.J. Uiagalelei committed during the first transfer window solidifying that position with a veteran to the ACC.

