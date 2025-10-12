Sports

Coco Gauff beats Jessica Pegula to win the Wuhan Open in an all-American final

WUHAN, China — Coco Gauff reeled off four straight games to beat Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 and win the Wuhan Open on Sunday in all-American final.

The 21-year-old Gauff won her second title of the year, having won the French Open on clay, and she now has 11 career titles.

The third-ranked Gauff served to save the set at 5-3 down. She held and then broke the sixth-ranked Pegula to love for 5-5.

Pegula's forehand volley at the net landed wide to give Gauff a first match point and, with Pegula on second serve, she clinched it with a forehand winner following a brief rally.

The 31-year-old Pegula rallied to beat top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. But this time she lost momentum and missed out on a 10th career title as Gauff became the second American to claim the Wuhan title after Venus Williams in 2015.

It was their seventh career meeting and first in a final. Pegula leads 4-3 overall against Gauff, with whom she has won several WTA doubles titles.

Gauff improved to 11-3 in finals; Pegula dropped to 9-11.

