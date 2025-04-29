Sports

Cleveland by 39 at halftime in Miami: The 3rd-biggest lead after 2 quarters in NBA playoff history

Cavaliers Heat Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) fouls Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise) (Rhona Wise/AP)

MIAMI — (AP) — Cleveland took a 39-point halftime lead over Miami on Monday night in Game 4 of the teams' Eastern Conference first-round series, the third-largest lead after two quarters in NBA playoff history.

The score at the break: Cavs 72, Heat 33.

Cleveland already owned the record for halftime lead — a 41-point edge at Boston, 72-31, on May 19, 2017. The Cavs threatened to break that; they led by as many as 45 points in the second quarter on Monday.

Detroit led Washington by 40 — 76-36 — for the second most-lopsided halftime lead in NBA playoff history, doing so on April 26, 1987.

De'Andre Hunter had 18 points at the break for Cleveland, which led 43-17 after one quarter. The Cavs had 33 points on 3-pointers in the first half; the Heat had 33 points from everywhere in the first half.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!