C.J. Stroud throws TD pass in Texans' 20-12 exhibition victory over Steelers

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass to Tank Dell in his preseason debut to help the Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 on Friday night.

Held out of the Hall of Fame game last week against Chicago, Stroud completed 2 of 4 passes for 41 yards.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdown last season, leading the Texans (1-1) to the AFC South championship and a victory over Cleveland in the wild-card round.

“When you go out there you have limited plays,” Stroud said. “You want to execute at a high level and make sure the ball is going where it’s supposed to and really play fast and use your instincts. That’s how it felt today.”

Following a three-and-out, Stroud led the Texans to the touchdown on a three-play series. Stroud threaded a pass to Dell, who dodged a pair of missed tackles for a 34-yard score. Dell had 708 yards receiving before a season-ending leg injury last season. He also was wounded in the offseason in a Florida restaurant shooting.

“It’s amazing to see all the stuff he’s been through, to preserve through that and make a big-time play,” Stroud said.

Justin Fields played three series for Pittsburgh (0-1), finishing 5 of 6 for 67 yards. He was sacked twice and fumbled two exchanges.

Pittsburgh moved across midfield twice with Fields under center, but the drives stalled because of a fumbled snap and a sack.

“We were just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Fields said. “We can definitely be better.”

Pittsburgh acquired Fields – the No. 11 overall pick in 2021 – from Chicago for a conditional sixth-round choice in 2025. The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, after signing Russell Wilson to the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum when he was released by Denver in March. Wilson didn’t play Friday because of a lingering calf injury.

Quarterback Kyle Allen drove Pittsburgh inside the 5 in the second quarter, but the Steelers came up empty on four tries. Allen missed a wide-open Calvin Austin III in the back corner of the end zone on fourth down.

“I just have to give him a better ball,” Allen said. “I threw it a little deep for him.”

Allen finished 17 of 23 for 193 yards, a late interception and a third-quarter touchdown pass to Connor Heyward.

Houston scored its second touchdown in the second quarter. Pittsburgh’s Quez Watkins muffed a punt and running back Dare Ogunbowale capped the six-play, 30-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Under pressure

Houston defensive end Danielle Hunter made an impact on his two series with two tackles, a sack and two quarterback pressures, including one on the first snap of the game.

The Texans signed Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract after a 16 1/2-sack season with Minnesota. He’s expected to pair on the defensive line with Will Anderson Jr.

“Seeing Danielle get after the quarterback, that’s why we brought him here,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He did a great job of being disruptive up front. That’s what we expect.”

Transactions

The Steelers placed Markus Golden on the reserved/retired list Friday, a little more than a week after signing the backup outside linebacker. Golden, who has played nine seasons, spent 2023 with the Steelers, recording four sacks, good for third on the team.

Pittsburgh also restored RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to the active roster. Patterson, in his 12th NFL season, is a four-time All-Pro returner.

Injury report

Pittsburgh’s first-round pick Troy Fautanu has a knee injury and he was being evaluated. Teammate Keeanu Benton left the game with an eye injury.

Up next

Texans: Hosts the New York Giants next Saturday.

Steelers: Hosts Buffalo next Saturday.

