Cincinnati AD apologizes for fans' derogatory chants aimed at Mormons during BYU's win over Bearcats

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham issued an apology to BYU and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday for derogatory chants by fans at Nippert Stadium during the Bearcats' game against the Cougars.

"The use of offensive or religiously derogatory language by a group of fans during Saturday's game was unacceptable and does not reflect our values," Cunningham wrote in a post on X. "We remain committed to creating an environment at Nippert Stadium where every visiting team and its supporters are treated with dignity and respect."

BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

Videos shared on social media showed fans repeatedly chanting "(expletive) the Mormons" as No. 11 BYU was on its way to a 26-14 win. The game was played a day after the church community delivered a truckload of 27,000 pounds of food to the UC campus pantry, which provides students, staff and faculty assistance for food insecurity.

Cincinnati was the second school this season to apologize for fan behavior during a game against BYU. In September, Colorado coach Deion Sanders issued the apology shortly before the Big 12 Conference reprimanded the Buffaloes and issued a $50,000 fine for similar chants.

The Big 12 did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on possible disciplinary action against Cincinnati.

BYU closes the regular season at home against UCF on Saturday and Cincinnati visits TCU.

