Christian McCaffrey's big night leads 49ers to 20-9 victory over Panthers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey gained 142 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in his first game against Carolina since he was traded away three years ago, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 20-9 victory over the Panthers on Monday night.

McCaffrey's big night helped the 49ers (8-4) overcome three interceptions in the first half by Brock Purdy to remain in playoff position headed into the stretch run of the season.

Bryce Young and the Panthers (6-6) struggled to take advantage of their opportunities a week after he threw for a franchise-record 448 yards in a win at Atlanta. Young threw for just 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception as Carolina missed a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

The 49ers went conservative in the second half after Purdy's rough start to the game, relying mostly on McCaffrey and short passes. The strategy worked with McCaffrey scoring on a 12-yard run to make it 17-3 and the Niners adding a field goal by Matt Gay.

Young did connect on one big play, a 29-yard TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan, but Carolina couldn't convert on 2-point try after a penalty moved the ball to the 1.

Young then threw his second interception of the game to Ji'Ayir Brown with Carolina in scoring position with a 20-9 deficit.

McCaffrey, who has transformed the 49ers' offense since being acquired in October 2022, finished with 89 yards rushing and 53 receiving for his 10th 100-yard game of the season — two shy of the franchise record he set in 2023.

The 49ers gave the ball to McCaffrey on the first five plays of the game, leading to the first opening-drive TD of the season against Carolina. Purdy connected on a 12-yard pass to Jauan Jennings for the score.

The two offenses did nothing after that. Purdy became the first player to throw three interceptions — Jaycee Horn got two of them — in the first half all season, but the Panthers turned those into only three points. Young ruined one drive when he was intercepted by Brown on a first-down play from the 1.

The teams traded field goals and the Niners led 10-3 at the half.

Injuries

Panthers: Horn and LB Claudin Cherelus left the game in the first half with concussions and didn't return. ... G Chandler Zavala (calf) and CB Corey Thornton (ankle) both left in the second half and didn't return.

49ers: DE Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) left in the second half.

Up next

Panthers: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

49ers: Visit Cleveland on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.