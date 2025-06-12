Chris Kreider waives no-trade clause to accept deal from the Rangers to the Ducks, AP source says

Veteran winger Chris Kreider has agreed to move his no-trade clause to accept a trade from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been finalized. The trade is expected to be completed later Thursday.

Kreider, 34, is third on the franchise goal-scoring list with 326 after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers. He has two years left on his contract at an annual salary cap hit of $6.5 million. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Massachusetts native was the 19th overall pick in 2009.

The Rangers are getting center prospect Carey Terrance, a second- and a third-round pick from the Ducks for Kreider and a fourth-round pick, according to a second person with knowledge of the deal, also speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized.

Moving on from Kreider is general manager Chris Drury’s first offseason change to a roster that underachieved and missed the playoffs.

The New York Post was first to report Kreider accepting the move.

