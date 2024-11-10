Chiefs block Broncos' potential winner as time expires, hold on for 16-14 win to remain perfect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Chiefs blocked Broncos kicker Wil Lutz's 35-yard field goal attempt as time expired on Sunday, and Kansas City escaped with a 16-14 victory over the Broncos to extend its winning streak to 15 games dating to last season.

The Chiefs had taken the lead on Harrison Butker's field goal with 5:57 remaining, but Bo Nix and the Broncos converted on a trio of third downs while marching right back down field. They proceeded to set up Lutz for the winner, but Leo Chenal was given credit for coming up the middle amid a big push by the Kansas City defensive line to get his hand on the kick.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 266 yards passing and a touchdown for Kansas City, which became only the fifth team to follow up a Super Bowl triumph by winning its first nine games. That also matches the best start to a season in franchise history.

The Chiefs' winning streak dating to last season is the longest in the NFL since the Packers won 19 in a row from 2010-11.

Travis Kelce had eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City. DeAndre Hopkins caught four passes for 56 yards, and Kareem Hunt was held to 35 yards rushing but also caught seven passes for 65 yards.

Nix finished with 215 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Broncos (5-5). Courtland Sutton had six catches for 60 yards and a score, and his 13-yard reception on third-and-6 with 1:45 left gave Denver a chance to kick as time expired.

The Broncos stunned the Chiefs a year ago, forcing five turnovers in a 21-9 win at Denver that ended a 16-game losing streak in the series. And they clearly had the same intention in mind as the AFC West rivals met again Sunday.

Their defense harassed Mahomes throughout the first half, particularly when an injury to Wanya Morris forced rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia into the game. And the Broncos capitalized on offense with two long scoring drives, the first ending with Nix finding Devaughn Vele wide open and the second with Sutton's 32-yard TD catch for a 14-3 lead.

It was Mahomes who got the Chiefs on track, going 7 for 7 for 62 yards on the ensuing drive. When it looked like it stalled at the Denver 2, Chiefs coach Andy Reid went for it on fourth down, and Mahomes hit Kelce for the score.

The Chiefs still trailed 14-10 at the break — so they had Denver right where they wanted them.

Unflappable in winning its last eight when trailing in the second half, Kansas City closed within 14-13 on Butker's chip-shot field goal late in the third quarter. The Chiefs defense then forced back-to-back punts, and Mahomes and the offense drove to the Denver 2, where Butker added the go-ahead kick with just under six minutes remaining.

Swift returns

Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce and the Chiefs just six days after turning up to see their win over Tampa Bay on Monday night. The pop superstar resumes her Eras Tour on Thursday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Injuries

Chiefs: Morris hurt his knee in the first half but returned early in the fourth quarter.

Up Next

Denver plays Atlanta next Sunday.

Kansas City visits Buffalo the same day.

