Chiefs beat franchise tag deadline, sign guard Trey Smith to a 4-year, $94M deal, AP source says

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the deadline to sign franchise-tagged guard Trey Smith to a multiyear contract, agreeing to terms Tuesday on a $94 million deal, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The four-year contract includes $70 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

Smith, 26, now has the highest average salary of any player at his position in the NFL at $23.5 million annually.

The Chiefs had until 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday to work out a deal beyond this season after giving Smith the franchise tag in March. Smith and franchised Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins each got a lucrative contract, though the agreements came roughly four months apart.

Smith has been a key part of the offensive line protecting two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes since entering the league in 2021 as a sixth-round draft pick out of Tennessee. Smith has started 67 regular-season and 13 playoff games, helping Kansas City win the Super Bowl twice and getting there last season before losing to Philadelphia.

