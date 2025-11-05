Sports

Inter stays perfect in Champions League. Barcelona held at Club Brugge and Man City beats Dortmund

By TALES AZZONI
Italy Soccer Champions League Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto celebrates after scoring during the Champions League soccer match between Inter Milan and Kairat, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Milan, Italy. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) (Spada/AP)
By TALES AZZONI

Inter Milan remained among the teams with a perfect record by beating Kairat 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Barcelona was held at Club Brugge and Erling Haaland extended his scoring streak in Manchester City's 4-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund.

Lautaro Martínez and Carlos Augusto scored a goal in each half for last year's runner-up Inter, which joined Bayern Munich and Arsenal as the only teams with four victories from four matches.

Kairat, the Kazakhstan club that remains among the winless teams in the league phase, equalized with Ofri Arad early in the second half before Augusto gave the hosts the victory.

Barcelona came from behind three times in its draw at Club Brugge, with Lamine Yamal being decisive in the team's comeback in Belgium. He scored in the 61st and it was his shot in the 77th that led to an own-goal by Club Brugge midfielder Christos Tzolis for the 3-3 score.

Phil Foden netted twice for Man City, while Haaland scored his 27th goal in 17 matches for club and country this season. The Norway striker has scored 14 times in his last nine games. Only twice he failed to score in a game this season.

José Mourinho's Benfica lost 1-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen for its fourth straight loss in the league phase. Ajax also picked up its fourth consecutive loss after a 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray at home.

Newcastle beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at St. James' Park.

In the early games, Chelsea drew 2-2 at Qarabag, while Pafos earned its first-ever league-phase win by beating Spanish club Villarreal 1-0 at home in Cyprus.

