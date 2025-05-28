Chelsea beats Real Betis 4-1 to win Conference League and complete set of UEFA titles

WROCLAW, Poland — (AP) — Chelsea produced an impressive second-half rally to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final on Wednesday and become the first team to have all four of UEFA’s club competitions in its trophy collection.

All of Chelsea’s goals came after halftime, with Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson converting pinpoint crosses from Cole Palmer in the 65th and 70th minutes, respectively, before substitute Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo added more goals to complete the English team’s stirring fightback in Wroclaw, Poland.

Playing in its first European final, Betis went ahead through Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s goal in the ninth minute but faded in the second half as Chelsea's strength off the bench showed.

One of those influential substitutes, club captain Reece James, lifted the trophy to a backdrop of ticker tape and loud roars with teammates in the middle of the field.

“I thought in the first half we were flat," James said. "The game didn’t go our way early on and it looked like it took a lot out of us. We needed a reaction in the second half, and we got it.”

Chelsea added the Conference League — a third-tier competition only founded in 2021 — to its Champions League titles in 2012 and 2021, its titles in the Europa League — the successor to the UEFA Cup — in 2013 and 2019, and the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup in 1971 and 1998.

The result ended a remarkable run of successes for Spanish teams in European men’s title matches. Before this game, all 23 continental finals featuring Spanish clubs since the start of the 2001-02 season had been won by a Spanish team. That included four all-Spanish matchups.

Betis couldn't maintain it in a bid to win a European title for the first time.

Instead, it was Chelsea earning another piece of silverware to wrap up a triumphant end to the season for manager Enzo Maresca in his first year at the club. On Sunday, Chelsea secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League and now has a first trophy since its American owners — Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, fronted by Behdad Eghbali — bought the team in 2022 and spent huge money remodeling the squad.

Boehly and Eghbali went on the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate with the team.

Palmer makes the difference

The player they should maybe thank the most is Palmer, who inspired the turnaround by setting up Fernandez's equalizer with an inviting inswinging cross that the Argentina midfielder glanced past flat-footed Betis goalkeeper Adrian.

Palmer, the England playmaker, then delivered a brilliant piece of skill to spin his marker with a feint and cross with his weaker right foot to Jackson, who bundled the ball home off his shoulder.

Betis folded and Chelsea flooded forward for more goals, with Jackson over-running the ball when through one-on-one with Adrian.

Sancho made no mistake by cutting inside and curling a shot into the far corner in the 83rd for the last goal of his loan spell from Manchester United that might be made permanent this summer.

Caicedo — arguably Chelsea's star player this season — got in on the act with a deflected stoppage-time strike from the edge of the area.

Pre-match violence

The match was preceded by fan disorder in the Polish city that led to 28 people being arrested.

Police used stun grenades and a water cannon against the teams’ fans who were disturbing public order in the city, Polish state news agency PAP reported.

English double

So far, this season's European trophies have gone to English clubs, with Tottenham winning the Europa League title last week by beating Man United — another Premier League team — 1-0 in the final.

It can't be a treble for England because Saturday's Champions League final in Munich will be between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

