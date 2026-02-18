Charlotte's LaMelo Ball not injured after 2-car crash in downtown Charlotte, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was not injured after being involved in a two-car crash in downtown Charlotte on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details of the accident.

A police report was not immediately made available.

Ball appeared to be driving through an intersection when his camoflauge-colored, custom-made Hummer collided with another vehicle shortly before 5 p.m., according video obtained by WSOC-TV in Charlotte. The station later posted video of Ball, wearing an aqua-colored Hornets hoodie, getting out his truck and into another car before being driven away. Police were on the scene at the time.

There was no information available on the person in the other car involved in the collision, although video showed that driver calmly get out of his car and begin walking toward Ball’s truck. Video showed the left front tire of Ball’s truck was missing.

The Hornets held practice earlier in the day.

Charlotte, which has won 10 of its last 11 games, is scheduled to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night as teams return from the All-Star break.

Ball is just the latest to professional sports athlete to be involved in a car accident in Charlotte.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton fractured his back following a 2014 crash in which he flipped his black pickup truck near Bank of America Stadium — less than a mile from where Ball's accident occurred.

And in 2024, Panthers current backup quarterback Andy Dalton injured his thumb when he was involved in a two-car accident in Charlotte.

