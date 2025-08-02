Chargers LB Denzel Perryman arrested on weapons charges and remains in jail

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested on weapons charges during a traffic stop for vehicle code violations and remained in jail on Saturday, law enforcement officials said.

During the traffic stop on Friday evening, Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies discovered five firearms, including two assault weapons, in Perryman's vehicle, the agency said in a statement. Perryman, 32, was cooperative with deputies during the traffic stop, the report said.

Perryman was booked on felony charges and is being held without bond at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station, according to the sheriff's department.

Agent Ron Butler confirmed that his client has not been released from jail.

Perryman is scheduled to appear at Inglewood Court on Tuesday, the sheriff's department said.

“We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information,” the Charges said in a statement.

Perryman, an 11-year NFL veteran, has also played for the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.