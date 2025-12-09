Chargers' Dicker kicks winning field goal, Jefferson's interception seals 22-19 OT win over Eagles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cameron Dicker kicked a go-ahead 54-yard field goal — one of his five in the game — and Tony Jefferson intercepted Jalen Hurts at the 1-yard line, lifting the Los Angeles Chargers to a 22-19 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Eagles in a messy game for both teams.

The Chargers (9-4) overcame Odafe Oweh's penalty on a neutral zone infraction that gave the Eagles a first down on 4th and 4. One play later, Hurts threw deep to Jahan Dotson in double-coverage only to have Jefferson keep his feet in bounds on the game-ending play.

Hurts threw four interceptions and the Eagles committed five turnovers. The defending Super Bowl champions lost their season-worst third in a row and fell to 8-5.

Dicker's 46-yard field goal with 12 seconds left sent the game to the 10-minute extra session tied 19-19 after Jake Elliott's 44-yarder minutes earlier had put the Eagles ahead 19-16. Dicker was 5 for 5.

Elliott had four field goals of his own at SoFi Stadium, where the Eagles' green-and-white jerseys dotted the crowd.

Saquon Barkley gave the Eagles their first lead with a 52-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter that made it 16-13.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was 12 of 26 for 138 yards, one touchdown and one interception while playing with a surgically repaired non-throwing left hand. He also ran for 66 yards on 10 carries.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 21 of 40 for 240 yards and four interceptions. In the first quarter, he had two turnovers on the same play as part of a chaotic sequence in which he was intercepted and he fumbled. Da’Shawn Hand picked off Hurts and then fumbled the ball before Hurts recovered and the quarterback fumbled and Troy Dye recovered to give the Chargers possession.

Elliott also kicked field goals of 41, 30 and 54 yards for the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (9-4), who stopped a two-game skid while boosting their playoff hopes.

The Eagles had five turnovers and the Chargers had three.

Barkley ran for a combined 78 yards in the Eagles' losses to the Cowboys and Bears before notching 122 on 20 carries for just the second time this season. He had 150 yards against the New York Giants on Oct. 26.

The Chargers tied the score 16-16 on Dicker's 31-yard field goal with 7:26 remaining in the fourth.

Injuries

Eagles: LG Landon Dickerson left with a calf injury in the third quarter.

Chargers: WR Derius Davis sustained an ankle injury, and RT Trey Pipkins III (ankle) left in the second quarter. S Derwin James Jr. was evaluated for a head injury, but returned minutes later in the second. ... S Elijah Molden (hamstring) left the game in the third.

Up next

Eagles: Host Las Vegas on Sunday.

Chargers: Visit Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs lost 27-21 in the teams' season opener in Brazil.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.