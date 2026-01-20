Sports

Man City loses to tiny Bodø/Glimt 3-1 in Champions League stunner

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Norway Champions League Soccer Glimt's Kasper Hogh celebrates after scoring during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP) (Fredrik Varfjell/AP)
By STEVE DOUGLAS

Manchester City slumped to one of the most humiliating upsets in Champions League history, losing to a 3-1 at tiny Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday.

The second-half sending-off of Rodri completed a miserable evening for big-spending City in Bodø, a fishing town with a population of around 55,000 and located north of the Arctic Circle — more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Oslo.

Kasper Høgh scored close-range goals in the 22nd and 24th minutes to set Bodø/Glimt — a tournament debutant this season — on its way to its first-ever win in the competition.

Jens Petter Hauge sent the home fans wild inside the 8,000-capacity Aspmyra stadium by curling into the top corner in the 58th to make the score a scarcely believable 3-0.

City replied through Rayan Cherki in the 60th but hopes of a comeback were damaged by Rodri — the Ballon d’Or winner in 2024 — getting sent off in the 62nd minute for collecting a second yellow card in quick succession.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos