Man City loses to tiny Bodø/Glimt 3-1 in Champions League stunner

Manchester City slumped to one of the most humiliating upsets in Champions League history, losing to a 3-1 at tiny Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday.

The second-half sending-off of Rodri completed a miserable evening for big-spending City in Bodø, a fishing town with a population of around 55,000 and located north of the Arctic Circle — more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Oslo.

Kasper Høgh scored close-range goals in the 22nd and 24th minutes to set Bodø/Glimt — a tournament debutant this season — on its way to its first-ever win in the competition.

Jens Petter Hauge sent the home fans wild inside the 8,000-capacity Aspmyra stadium by curling into the top corner in the 58th to make the score a scarcely believable 3-0.

City replied through Rayan Cherki in the 60th but hopes of a comeback were damaged by Rodri — the Ballon d’Or winner in 2024 — getting sent off in the 62nd minute for collecting a second yellow card in quick succession.

