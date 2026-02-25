Champions League playoffs: Atalanta scores late penalty after VAR call to advance past Dortmund

Atalanta converted a penalty with the last kick of the game in the eighth minute of stoppage time following a video review to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-1 and secure a place in the round of 16 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lazar Samardzic’s spot kick clinched a dramatic 4-3 win on aggregate for Atalanta, ensuring there will still be Italian representation in Europe’s top club competition.

Extra time was looming when a mistake by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel allowed Atalanta to launch one last attack, after the allotted three minutes of stoppage time had been played. A cross into the area was about to reach the head of Nikola Krstovic when Dortmund defender Remy Bensabaini flicked out his boot and caught the Atalanta substitute on the head, drawing blood.

A corner was initially given but after a VAR check, a penalty was awarded, Bensabaini was shown a second yellow card, and Samardzic sent his penalty into the top corner, sparking joyous scenes inside the stadium in Bergamo.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Atalanta replied through Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Zappacosta in the first half, before Mario Pašalić headed in the third in the 57th minute to put the hosts ahead on aggregate.

Karim Adeyemi came off the bench to make it 3-3 on aggregate but there was time for late drama.

Italy's record of having at least one team in the round of 16 since that stage was reintroduced to the Champions League in 2003-04 was under threat after Serie A champion Napoli didn't even make the playoffs after finishing in 30th place in the 36-team league phase and Inter Milan was eliminated by tiny Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt in the playoffs on Tuesday.

That left Atalanta and Juventus, which trails Galatasaray 5-2 heading into a home second leg later Wednesday.

Atalanta is back in the last 16 for the first time since the 2020-21 season and will play either Arsenal or Bayern Munich. The draw is on Friday.

Vinicius, Real Madrid in Benfica rematch

Later, Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid are set for what's likely to be an emotionally charged return match with Benfica.

Madrid holds a 1-0 lead over Benfica from last week's first leg, which was overshadowed by Vinícius' allegation that opponent Gianluca Prestianni called him “monkey” after the Brazil forward scored and celebrated by the home corner flag.

Prestianni has denied racially insulting Vinícius while confronting him with his jersey over his mouth, but will not play Wednesday's game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after being provisionally banned for one match by UEFA.

Madrid is looking to maintain its record of playing in the round of 16 every year this century.

PSG in charge of all-French matchup

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain leads Monaco 3-2 in an all-French matchup, having fought back from being 2-0 down inside 20 minutes of the first leg.

Bodø/Glimt, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen all advanced on Tuesday.

