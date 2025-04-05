Celtics set NBA record for 3-pointers in a season, passing Warriors' mark from 2022-23

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Celtics broke the NBA record for 3-pointers in a season Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

They set the mark, surpassing Golden State’s total from two seasons ago, when Payton Pritchard hit a left-wing shot 3:40 into the second quarter for No. 1,364.

Kristaps Porzingis tied the mark when he up-faked a defender, dribbled to his left a few feet before hitting one from the top with 9:37 left in the second quarter.

The Warriors made 1,363 in 2022-23. Boston also is third in league history, connecting on 1,351 en route to the NBA title last season.

The Celtics hit 3s with some flare early in the game when Jaylen Brown banked in a 35-footer as the shot clock expired and Jayson Tatum dribbled in from midcourt, knocking down a straight-a-way 29-footer a few minutes later.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.