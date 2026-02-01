Cavs acquire Ellis and Schroder in 3-team trade with Kings and Bulls, AP source says

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired guards Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder from Sacramento in a three-team deal that sends forward De'Andre Hunter to the Kings.

A person familiar with the trade said Saturday night that the Chicago Bulls will get forward Dario Saric from Sacramento along with two second-round picks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced the trade.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The trade helps Cleveland save salary and money in the luxury tax and gives it more depth with both Ellis and Schroder. The Cavs are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference after winning seven of the last nine games.

Ellis is in the final year of a three-year $5.1 million and gives Cleveland a good defender and 3-point shooter. Ellis' playing time had diminished this season with the Kings but is a 41.6% shooter from 3-point range in his career. He is averaging 5.6 points in 17.6 minutes per game.

The 32-year-old Schroder signed a three-year, $44.4 million contract this summer. He is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists per game this season.

Sacramento currently has the worst record in the NBA at 12-38 and is looking to rebuild in the first year under general manager Scott Perry.

The 28-year-old Hunter was the fourth overall pick in 2019 and has spent his career in Atlanta and Cleveland. He is averaging 14 points per game for the Cavs this season and has been in double-digits in all eight of his seasons in the NBA. Hunter has two remaining years left on his contract worth about $48 million.

Saric has played in only five games this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.