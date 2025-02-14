Castroneves to use "world-class driver" provisional to race in Daytona 500 after qualifying crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will race in the Daytona 500 as a special 41st driver under a new rule that allows for a "world-class driver" to receive a provisional spot.

The Brazilian did not want to use the provisional and hoped to race his way into the field. But he was involved in an early eight-car accident that sent his Chevrolet behind the wall for repairs and took him out of contention for one of the open spots available in his Thursday night 150-mile qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to have to take the provisional," Castroneves said. "That’s not what we wanted, but we will. And, in the end, we have more to learn.”

Bubba Wallace in a Toyota for Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing won the first of the two qualifying races, which are used to set the starting order for Sunday's season-opening Daytona 500.

“I’ve wanted one of these Duel wins for so long,” Wallace said. “All my buddies got one. I got one now. I’m good.”

One driver from each of the qualifiers advances into “The Great American Race” and it was reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier who outdueled J.J. Yeley to earn the lone “open” available spot in the first race.

Allgaier making the race will mark the Cup Series debut for JR Motorsports, which is owned by two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister. The car is sponsored by a whiskey label founded by Grammy winner Chris Stapleton.

“This means a lot to our team, this little team of JR Motorsports. Dale Jr. is an amazing race car driver. He’s an amazing dad, car owner. You can tell how much he wanted this and our whole shop wanted this,” Allgaier said. “To see this happen, everybody at Traveler Whiskey, Chris Stapleton will be here on Sunday. I’m excited to see him here and debut this car in the Daytona 500 and JR Motorsports in the Daytona 500.”

Austin Cindric in a Ford for Team Penske won the second qualifying race after NASCAR ruled he was ahead of Erik Jones when the caution came out on the final lap. Jones had thought he had won the first Daytona qualifying race in the No. 43 since Richard Petty in 1977 and was frontstretch when NASCAR declared Cindric the winner.

“What just happened?” Cindric asked when he learned he was the winner.

Cindric had to walk from pit lane across the infield grass to collect the checkered flag, only to discover there was no flag. He instead climbed toward the fans and tossed his hat to a fan.

Jones was disappointed.

“It's a wide-range of emotions, it's a bummer,” Jones said. "I don't know what we could have done different. It's the rule. Hopefully, we can be in that same spot Sunday.

Corey LaJoie, in a part-time ride for Rick Ware Racing, earned the final open spot in the field.

“You forget how special this race is, when you are racing full-time it's the first race of 36,” LaJoie said. “We've got 500 miles on Sunday to see if we can get a little closer to the front.”

Castroneves' crash means he will be the 41st entry, making Sunday's race the largest field since 43 cars was the standard in 2015. Trackhouse Racing will not receive any points or purse payout for Castroneves' efforts Sunday, and, every driver who finishes below him will move up in the order.

“I was having a good time,” Castroneves said. “The good news is hopefully the guys will be able to fix the car. I learned so much, such small details that folks from the other side of TV don’t understand. It’s so interesting. And I love it.”

The provisional has been controversial in that seven-time NASCAR champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson and 2017 NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. didn't understand why they weren't considered as the designated "world-class driver."

It's because the rule was written into the new charter agreements that teams signed in September and neither Johnson or Truex were aware it existed until after it was formally announced. By then, the 90-days advance notice to request the provisional had passed.

No matter, Johnson and Truex each earned their spots in the Daytona 500 field in Wednesday night's time trials.

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 is like no other race in that only the front row is set in time trials — Chase Briscoe for Joe Gibbs Racing won the pole and will start alongside Cindric of Team Penske — plus the two fastest drivers from the nine "open" entries claim a spot. The other two open spots are decided in Thursday night's qualifying races.

