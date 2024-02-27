Sports

Case possibly containing Wayne Gretzky rookie cards sells for $3.7M at auction

Hockey Cards Auction In this undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions, a case of old hockey cards, uncovered in a Canadian home, has fetched more than $3.7 million. Heritage Auctions says a winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee's 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. (Courtesy of Heritage Auctions/The Canadian Press via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

REGINA, Saskatchewan — (AP) — A case of old hockey cards possibly containing the game’s Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was discovered in a Regina home.

Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee’s 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards.

A man in Regina had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collector asked to remain anonymous.

A company spokesperson has said he doesn’t expect the winning bidder will open the boxes, as they are rarer than the rookie cards.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!